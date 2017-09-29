Search

Lancaster runners on top form at Preston and Hull races

Maureen Roberts, Gemma Greenwood and Diane Chambers. Sprint Finish Photography.
Lancaster Runners were on top form again at the weekend with plenty of personal bests set and fine performances at the Preston 5k and 10k races, and a category win at the Hull Marathon.

At the Preston 5k Phil Fawcet finished in a brilliant 22:52, finishing in 27th place overall and a first for the team.

The 10k event saw the fantastic four ladies do the team proud, first home with a superb performance was Gemma Greenwood setting a ladies club record and PB of 48:03.

Next in, with another excellent PB, was Kelly Seward, setting a time of 54:10.

The prolific Maureen Roberts followed, continuing her great form with 63:19, closely followed by Diane Chambers, who was competing for the first time after injury with a time of 78:40.

Further afield saw the storming Steve Hughes competing at the Hull Marathon, finishing in a lightning fast time of 3 hours 28 minutes, taking the win in the wheelchair event.