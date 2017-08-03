Lancaster radio station celebrates first birthday

Lancaster’s community radio station has celebrated its first birthday and its team says they’re in it for the long haul.

Beyond Radio marked one year on FM airwaves with a special programme – and birthday cake! – at their Bowerham station on Sunday.

The station, operated solely by volunteers, has a five-year licence and has built up a loyal following during his first year of broadcasting on 103.5FM in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Duncan Moore, who heads the station, said: “I think it’s an achievement reaching 12 months.

“There’s a lot of stations that launch and don’t survive for a year. Twenty per cent of stations that are licensed don’t even get to air.

“Now we’re in it for the long haul. We want to be there for the minimum term of our licence and beyond.”

The station runs from an old bowling pavilion in Palatine Park, off Rutland Avenue in Bowerham. During its second year Beyond has plans to expand with a second studio after receiving a £9,960 lottery grant.

“This will be an accessible studio to allow us to develop our work with people with disabilities,” said Mr Moore.

“We have a small group of people with different disabilities who volunteer at the station. We believe that disability of any kind shouldn’t be a barrier to broadcasting.”

Beyond broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Programming varies from an early 20th century blues show hosted by ‘Mississippi’ Max to a Saturday night party show presented by Trevor Cooke, a Sunday afternoon sport programme and even a poetry show.

“We’ve been really pleased by the reaction of the community,” said Mr Moore.

“We have about 44 regular volunteers now and we’re about to train another group of six. But we always welcome more, whether its as presenters or behind-the-scenes.”

If you would like to volunteer at Beyond you can contact the studio on 01524 888 450, text on 07399 08 55 08, e-mail studio@beyondradio.co.uk

lListen in to Greg Lambert’s music and local news chat show ‘The Resident’ on Beyond Radio every Tuesday night from 6pm to 7pm.

The station airs on 103.5FM or on www.beyondradio.co.uk .