Lancaster photographer’s exhibition attracts thousands

A photographic exhibition which goes behind the scenes of a former Lancaster hospital attracted thousands in its opening weekend.

‘Left Behind: Capturing the Moor Hospital’, by Nick Dagger Photography, had an overwhelming opening, with more than 1,000 people visiting Lancaster City Museum.

The exhibition opened as part of the First Friday events run by Lancaster Arts City.

A successful ‘Meet the Artist’ event took place in the museum and a fully booked photographic workshop with Nick Dagger was held in the iconic A-Wing of Lancaster Castle.

Saturday saw the VIP event, with Lancaster MP Cat Smith and The Mayor of Lancaster, councillor Robert Redfern attending to celebrate the launch.

Nick Dagger spent time talking to guests about the Moor Hospital and promoting the city’s heritage.

“I am overwhelmed by the fantastic response to this exhibition,” said Nick.

“Being able to share memories of the Moor Hospital and allow visitors the chance to peek behind the doors of this historic building is amazing.

“The VIP launch event coincided with Small Business Saturday and the incredible turn out we had shows there is a massive pull for cultural events in Lancaster.”

The exhibition showcases Lancaster’s abandoned 19th century psychiatric hospital, the first asylum in Lancashire. This project sets the scene of what was left behind after closing its doors in 2000 and before the complex was given a new lease of life and redeveloped as luxury homes in 2013.

Alongside the haunting and powerful images, the exhibition also displays historical artefacts from the hospital, a collection provided by Lancashire County Council.

In addition, there is a Memory Board for visitors to leave their recollections of the Moor Hospital. This has proven to be a very popular part of the exhibition, with many happy and sad memories of the hospital throughout its history being left for all to see.

The exhibition will run at Lancaster City Museum until Sunday February 19 2017. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm and entry is free.

A photographic book has been published to coincide with the event, showcasing all the images on display in the exhibition, and is available for purchase at Lancaster City Museum or at nickdaggerphotography.com.