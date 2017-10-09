Lancaster Music Festival to take “fallow year” in 2018

As Lancaster Music Festival gears up for music and merriment this weekend, organisers have announced they will be taking a break next year.

Like many other festivals, a fallow year has been planned for 2018.

The team said they plan to prepare for an even bigger tenth anniversary festival in 2019, whilst also seeking new financial backing and support.

A spokeswoman said: “In anticipation of the tenth Lancaster Music Festival the team has decided to spend a fallow year (2018) preparing for a festival of festivals in 2019.

“Each year the festival appears to run like clockwork but only because of intense and meticulous planning and preparation over the preceding 12 months.

“So nine years of almost continuous planning has, as you might expect, depleted our reserves and a fallow year is unavoidable.

“This follows in the proud traditions of other festivals such as Glastonbury.

“Lancaster Music CIC (the community interest company behind LMF) will continue to organise and collaborate on live music events through 2018 while we renew and seek new financial backing for the festival in 2019.

“We would encourage festival goers to make the most of this year’s five days of back-to-back and wall-to-wall live music events, utilising our Official Guide, Festival App and website; Take Monday Off and keep October 2019 open for the glorious tenth.”

The festival launches at Lancaster Brewery on Wednesday, October 11, with live music from The Groove Cutters.

There are then over 30 performances on Thursday, October 12, before the festival takes things up a gear, with hundreds of acts playing across scores of venues across the city.

The festival does not rely on any outside grant funding but is self-funded by the participating venues and local businesses and organisations.

Sponsors of LMF 2017 are Duchy of Lancaster, Lancaster Brewery, Lancaster BID, Metamark, Veltins, Astounded Sound, The Wagon & Horses, Toll House Inn, Bay Tourism, iLancaster City Coast & Countryside App, Royal Kings Arms and Lancaster University Management School (LUMS).

Partners for LMF 2017 are SAMfilms, The Bay Radio, Lancaster City Council, Choctaw Media, Back Room SAM, Bucket & Spade, Lancaster Arts City, Sonicbids, CME Artist Services and local businesses advertising in the festival brochure.

Any business wishing to sponsor or partner with the 2017 festival in any way please contact Ben Ruth, Festival Coordinator on 01524 380990 or by email at info@lancastermusicfestival.com.