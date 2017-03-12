Lancaster media firm up for award for gambling charity campaign

Lancaster digital marketing agency Fat Media is celebrating after being shortlisted for a national award for its work with leading charity organisation, GambleAware.

Fat Media implemented a hugely successful digital campaign for the charity which has seen them selected as a finalist in the Performance Marketing Awards (PMAs).

GambleAware aims to tackle gambling addiction in the UK. For a limited budget Fat Media implemented a digital marketing campaign targeting people at risk of gambling, aiming to raise awareness of GambleAware services and support.

The campaign delivered an incredible response for the budget, with 4.5million impressions to the GambleAware site and a conversion rate of 11 per cent, with thousands filling in assessment forms related to their gambling habits.

As a result, the campaign has been shortlisted for Best Integrated Performance Campaign.

John French, managing director at Fat Media, said; “I’m really proud that we’ve been shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

“Making the finalist stage is testament to the incredible creativity, hard work and commitment of the team here, who really develop campaigns that deliver.”

Iain Corby, director of operations & development at GambleAware; “The digital advertising team at Fat Media did a highly professional and intuitive job from start to finish, and are a pleasure to work with. They took the time to understand what we wanted to achieve, developed detailed analysis which was then evolved based on the data emerging throughout our campaign.