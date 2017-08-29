Lancaster man charged with drug driving after crash into parked car

A man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a collision in Torrisholme Road on Sunday.

Sam Roberts, 33, of Fleet Green in Lancaster, was charged with drug driving and assaulting an officer.

A grey BMW crashed into a parked Vauxhall Vectra close to the railway bridge near Ryelands Road at around 3.40pm.

The Vectra then hit another parked car, a Honda Civic.

The road was closed between St Chad’s Drive and the Vale estate on the other side of the railway bridge.

Nearby residents posted on social media that the screech of brakes and bang were so loud they thought a train had crashed.