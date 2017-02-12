Lancaster law firm helps fund national cancer research into mesothelioma

A Morecambe law firm has become the patron of a charity fund for research into the incurable cancer, mesothelioma.

Birchall Blackburn Law is now a silver patron of the British Lung Foundation’s (BLF) Mesothelioma Research Fund – which aims to support ground-breaking research into the disease, develop new treatments and ultimately, find a cure.

Mesothelioma, commonly known as asbestos cancer, is the cause of one in five workplace deaths and figures show over the next 30 years 60,000 people will die from the disease unless new treatments are found.

There is currently no cure and patients often have a short life expectancy.

BLF is one of the biggest funders of mesothelioma research in the UK and has achieved exciting results in recent years but says much more work is needed to develop successful real world treatments.

Becoming a patron of the fund outlines Birchall Blackburn’s commitment to the charity’s campaign in finding a cure for the disease and has also involved a financial contribution to the fund.

Dianne Yates, partner at Birchall Blackburn Law, said: “Through our work we have seen the impact this devastating cancer has on people’s lives and their families.

“We are fully supportive of the British Lung Foundation’s Mesothelioma Research Fund and proud to become a patron of this important mission which we hope one day will result in finding a cure for mesothelioma.

“Research could save 47 lives every day from this cancer and experience shows us that many people affected by mesothelioma would gladly give up all their compensation if it meant that they had better treatments.”

Jason Cater, director of fundraising at the British Lung Foundation, said: “Mesothelioma research receives a fraction of the funds invested in cancers that kill a similar number of people, such as myeloma and melanoma.

“Funding for ongoing research into finding a cure for the condition is essential. We’re extremely grateful to Birchall Blackburn Law for this generous support.”