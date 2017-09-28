Lancaster hospital diner evacuated after ‘burning smell’

A restaurant at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary hospital was evacuated due to an equipment fault.

A catering team staff member from the Skylight Restaurant activated the fire alarm on Wednesday after smelling a burning smell caused by a faulty servery unit used to keep food hot.

The area was evacuated and Lancaster fire crews were called out.

Foluke Ajayi, Chief Operating Officer, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS

Foundation Trust, said: “This piece of equipment is now being repaired by our electrical engineers.

“We regularly test our fire alarms as staff and patient safety is a priority.

“All access points were reopened and normal business has now been resumed

across the hospital.”