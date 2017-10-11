Lancaster hospice wins national award

A Lancaster hospice has won a prestigious national award, beating off national charities in the competition.

St John’s Hospice took home the award for Change Project of The Year after being shortlisted back in July.

Award ceremony host, comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi, St Johns Hospice CEO Sue McGraw and a Charity Times Award judge. Picture by Teofil Rewers.

Sue McGraw, chief executive of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, attended the glittering ceremony in London earlier this month. In announcing the winner, the judges commented that it was clear that it was a large team effort and the support of the community which had been a key factor in the hospice’s recent success.

Sue was honoured to collect the award on behalf of everyone, and was delighted to have been recognised ahead of some large national charities.

She said: “It has been a challenging few years at St John’s and it is no secret that we were spending more money than we were generating.

“Things had to change, and this award is notable recognition that our deficit reduction plan has been a resounding success.

“It has been completed ahead of schedule, at the same time growing our services and our workforce and helping more people in our community.

“It culminated in us achieving an Outstanding rating last year from the Care Quality Commission. But these changes don’t happen on paper, they need a lot of support, dedication and hard work and this has come from every corner of our community, as well as our wonderful staff and volunteers.

“We couldn’t be prouder of everyone who helps us here at our little hospice, and it is wonderful to be recognised on a national level such as this.”

The Charity Times Awards continue to be the pre-eminent celebration of best practice in the UK charity and not-for-profit sector.

Now in their 18th year, the awards are run by Charity Times Magazine - the leading title for UK non-profit professionals.