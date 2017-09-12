Lancaster hospice opens new cafe

You can now enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake when you pay a visit to a Lancaster hospice.

The Courtyard Cafe at St John’s Hospice has opened to the public and is run by scores of volunteers.

All profits from the cafe will go directly back into the hospice and its opening has been praised as a welcome boost.

“I know there was quite a long gestation period for this to take place and as ever it is the volunteers who make it happen,” said Robert Webb JP DL, High Sheriff of Lancashire, speaking at the official opening on Monday.

“It has been a great effort and it has come to fruition to produce a really splendid facility here.”

The café, at the hospice on Slyne Road, will serve freshly prepared hot and cold food, teas, coffees and homemade cakes.

The café, which seats up to 60 people inside and an additional 20 outside in the courtyard, has been in the planning for a long time.

“Our little hospice has been central to our community for 30 years and we want The Courtyard to be a place for them to come and meet friends, have a coffee and some cake, enjoy some delicious food and help support the hospice,” said Sue McGraw, St John’s Hospice chief executive. “Every penny we make will go straight back towards helping local people and their loved ones.”

A chef has been appointed and a vegetable garden at St John’s will be providing much of the fruit and vegetables being served.

The cafe is open seven days a week from 10am-3pm.