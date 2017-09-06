Lancaster hospice choir hopeful for number one album

A Lancaster choir will perform on an album which forms part of a national project backed by Sir Paul McCartney.

St John’s Hospice Choir will send 21 of their singers to record two songs as part of the ‘Choirs With Purpose’ project.

Reflecting the mood of the nation, the project’s album Stand Together is a response to recent troubling events and how people are coming together to sing, creating hope and unity in a time of uncertainty, division and conflict.

The aim of ‘Choirs With Purpose’ is to shine a light –and ideally raise funds – for 10 important causes which would benefit from significant public awareness.

One of those causes is Hospice UK, the umbrella charity for hospice care in the UK, which St John’s Hospice is part of.

“We are very excited to be part of a huge venture where all voices are singing together all over the UK,” said Joanna Jeffreys, finance officer at St John’s Hospice.

“Singing in the choir makes people feel good and it is a great way of relaxing and feeling part of a team.

“Our local choir is made up of staff, volunteers and supporters of the hospice who meet for rehearsal every Thursday at St John’s.

“We can’t wait to see if we can reach number one, what a story that would be!” The project, which has the backing of many famous names, including Sir Paul McCartney, will culminate in an album release, hoping to be the Christmas number one.

The ‘Choirs With Purpose’ album will be released on December 15 with all proceeds being split between 10 worthy causes, including Hospice UK, of which St John’s Hospice will get a share.

You can pre-order the album now at the website via www.pledgemusic.com/projects/choirswithpurpose.

You can also see the St John’s Hospice Choir next perform on September 21 at 7pm at St John The Divine Church, Sandylands, Heysham.

Tickets for the concert cost £7.50 on 01524 382538.