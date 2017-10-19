Lancaster guides enjoy big concert

An excited group of guides had the time of their lives rocking out to global music stars.

Girls from 5th Lancaster Guides travelled to Wembley Arena for the Big Gig, the Girlguiding’s annual pop concert.

Louisa Johnson, Ella Eyre, Pixie Lott and Five After Midnight were just some of the acts the guides were treated to at the gig earlier this month.

“I’ve had an amazing time, next year can’t come quick enough,” said Charlotte, 10, one of the guides.

“My favourites were Ella Eyre and Louisa Johnson,” said guide, Alice, 12.

“My favourite song is ‘Came Here for Love’ so it was super exciting to see it performed live!”

Youtube stars Jack Maynard and Caspar Lee were also among the star-studded line-up.

Emma, the leader of 5th Lancaster Guides, said: “We’ve had such an amazing day, to see 12.000 members of Girlguiding in the same place is a wonderful experience. All the girls loved it.

“We’re renowned for being a noisy crowd and filling the arena with flashing bunny ears and banners.”

Big Gig will be back next year on October 13 and acts will be announced soon. Acts like Labrinth, Ella Henderson, Jess Glynne, The Vamps and Little Mix have all performed on the Big Gig stage at previous concerts.

Girlguiding North West England is a leading charity with over 60,000 members that gives girls and young women a space where they can build their girls’ confidence, raise their aspirations and be themselves.

In Lancashire Girlguiding starts in Garstang and goes north through Lancaster then up the Lune Valley to the top point which is Arkholme, on the border of Kirkby Lonsdale.

They have four districts, Garstang Rural, Lune Valley, Upper Lancaster and Lancaster Riverside. The charity is currently recruiting for more volunteers to help deliver their exciting programme to more than 400,000 girls and young women across the UK.

To get involved, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.