Lancaster Golf Club wins national award

Lancaster Golf Club has earned a national award from England Golf.

The 18-hole course at Ashton Hall has just received the GolfMark award.

GolfMark is an official seal of approval for clubs which successfully work to develop the game by attracting new members and encouraging existing members to play more.

They also use practical business planning to develop the club, offer coaching and playing opportunities for all golfers and ensure safeguarding policies are in place.

Lancaster has used the GolfMark award as a platform to encourage more women into the sport.

The club is hosting a special ladies taster session on July 16, from 2.30pm-4pm, with PGA professionals John Barclay and Tom Pearle.

It follows the success of a previous open day which attracted 20 ladies to join in fun golf games and activities, as well as a tour of the club with refreshments.

The day was supported by members of the ladies’ section, who provided a warm welcome and introduction to the health and social benefits of playing golf.

Fourteen of the group have signed up for follow up coaching.

The course at Lancaster is described as one of the jewels in the county crown and staged this year’s Men’s County Championships, while next year it will host the Ladies’ County Championships in its centenary year.

September 2018 will also see Lancaster as the setting for the 43rd annual Schools’ Home Internationals.

General Manager Bryan Davies said: “We are delighted to have received GolfMark and would like to thank the group of members who have devoted a lot of time and effort in achieving this award.

“A special mention to Jill McGhie, our junior organiser, who works tirelessly in developing the junior section and captain Tony McMunn, whose wealth of experience with the county and England Golf has been a huge help.”