Lancaster girl, 6, conducts top orchestra

A six year old girl took up the baton to become an orchestra conductor for the day.

Erin Roberts was a big success as temporary conductor of Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra in St. Nicholas Arcades on Saturday.

The 40-strong orchestra was playing there as part of the Lancaster Music Festival when conductor Jonny Lo asked for a volunteer to try his job.

Dallas Road Primary School pupil Erin was up to the task and the players were very faithful in following her lead.

Her mum, Lesley, who has just taken up the cello, said: “We thought the orchestra was wonderful - such a treat to get to see the players up close! Thank you for a wonderful experience for the children.”

Erin’s brother Aden is eager to try conducting too. The orchestra’s next concert is on Saturday, November 11 at the Great Hall, Lancaster University.