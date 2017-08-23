Lancaster gets Crystal Maze style Escape Rooms

A new escape game described like the Crystal Maze on acid will open soon in the city centre.

Lancaster Escape offers teams one hour, one room and one way out – but can you escape?

The family run business on North Road is the first of its kind for the area and owners hope it is as popular as the games in bigger cities across the country.

“People enjoy Escape Rooms because they are fun and it tests your mind,” said owner Peter McGarry who runs the business with dad, Steve.

“There’s a little bit of competitiveness, ideally people want to win, it is different than just going out for a drink or a meal, it has got a bit of excitement, will you or will you not escape?”

The craze gives players a series of clues to solve the puzzle and escape.

The family have invested £25,000 into the business which is located at the former Bridal Shop on North Road.

The premises is now an adventurous, mysterious building containing three games across two floors.

One game offers four rooms, another offers three, and another offers two rooms.

There will also be a cafe near the entrance offering customers, tea, coffee, cakes and milkshakes.

“It is quite a big building, we thought we would rather have a little more space than cram four to five games in the building,” added Peter.

“It is a bit like the crystal maze on acid, rather than getting three minutes, you get an hour, there is always a storyline and around the room there is lots of clues to sort through.”

Each game offers visitors a different story and theme.

One of the games will be themed around the Pendle Witches.

“We wanted to tap into Lancaster’s history, it is one of the biggest things about Lancaster,” said Peter, 28.

“The building was ideal for the area, we wanted this sort of look.”

The new game is in a high risk flood are of the city.

In December 2015 when Storm Desmond hit Lancaster the majority if business on North Road suffered from severe flooding.

But Peter explains the steps taken to prevent future flooding risks.

He said: “As a resident of Lancaster I am very aware of the risk of flooding however the council have recently fitted flood barriers to the front of the shop which we are hoping will greatly help with the defence of the building.

“We will also have sandbags and other equipment ready in the building in case to further reduce the risk.”

Peter has taken a career break from his job as a physiotherapist to work on the business.

After taking part in Escape Rooms in Manchester and.. Peter thought why not bring one to Lancaster?

“Lancaster has got a lot to offer, with the students, people working in the hospitals, power station, the port, a lot of people aged 18-30 years and that is going to be our target audience,” said Peter, 28.

“We have been setting this up since May and it has been a bit of a whirlwind since then, the reaction from everybody has been phenomenal.”

The maximum number for a group will be eight people with the minimum being two.

Anyone under the age of 13 should be accompanied by an adult.

The cost will be £20 per person for two people then a £1 will be taken off as the group increases.

For a group of eight people the cost will be £95.

Discounts will be offered to NHS, emergency services staff, students and concessions.

Lancaster Escape will take on nine members of staff and are currently looking to hire people.

To get in touch send your CV to lancasterescape@gmail.com.