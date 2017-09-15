Lancaster fireworks display and ‘Light Up’ festival returns

Lancaster’s annual firework spectacular will return on Saturday, November 4 as part of the Light Up Lancaster festival.

Fireworks will be launched from the grounds of Lancaster Castle from 8pm.

Admission to the official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow will be free and wristbands will be available to order in the next couple of weeks.

Light Up Lancaster itself will be held on both Friday, November 3 and the Saturday from 5.30pm. A magical illuminated art trail through the city centre will see buildings, gardens and monuments lit up with projections, artworks and performances, all themed around this year’s topic ‘The Natural World’. Artists and musicians will appear at Lancaster Castle, the Judges’ Lodgings, Lancaster Library, Market Square and other locations

Coun Darren Clifford, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism at Lancaster City Council, said: “Light up Lancaster has quickly established itself as one of the ‘must see’ events of the year. Not only does it showcase how art and culture can be used to illuminate the history and heritage of our small city but also allows it to show off its big story.”

Rachael Wilkinson, Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) manager, said: “It’s great that so many partner organisations in Lancaster work together to produce this wonderful event, which showcases Lancaster ‘after dark’. This year the event will be bigger and better than ever, with Friday art installations also taking place on the Saturday night, we’re sure this will be hugely popular.”

You can sign up a mailing list for information at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk

Light Up Lancaster is kindly sponsored by The Duchy of Lancaster and the University of Cumbria and supported by The Dukes and Pennine Events.