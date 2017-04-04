Lancaster fire in pictures

Here are all the pictures we took yesterday of the fire in Lancaster city centre.

The fire took hold of a building on Mary Street yesterday (April 3) afternoon.

Fire on Mary Street, Lancaster.

Nicholas Evans printing workshop, where the fire started, has been destroyed as well as the business next door, Luma Holistic Therapies.

Businesses including 848 848 taxis, Amy’s Cafe and the Christina Bookshop have suffered water damage.

Mary Street remains cordoned off to the public.

Affected businesses are currently seeking advice and temporary locations whilst the fire investigation continues.

848 848 Taxis, who also have a branch in Morecambe, will be also seeking a temporary location for Lancaster.

More on the fire here