Lancaster fans come together to celebrate Leonard Cohen

Players, singers and writers from all over the north west are converging on Lancaster’s Yorkshire House on Wednesday December 21 to celebrate the work of Leonard Cohen.

The Canadian songwriter, novelist and poet died last month and Lancaster Cohen fans Betty Manson and Dan Haywood felt that a night paying homage was in order.

“We’ve been pleased to find that so many local musicians have been inspired by Cohen and all who are taking the stage are very excited,” said Dan Haywood.

“Cohen was a peerless writer for whom many have a special place in their heart.”

“Some of the 17 performers already have Leonard songs in their repertoire, while others are rehearsing one-off collaborations. Janine Wells is a sublime singer and guitarist who hasn’t played in public for almost ten years – but such is her love for the man she’s coming out of retirement for one night only.

“She’ll be playing ‘Tonight will be Fine’ and ‘Suzanne’ and I can’t wait to hear her again”.

Other classics on the cards include Joan of Arc, Who By Fire, I’m Your Man and Hallelujah – ranging from pared back solo renditions to versions backed by a house band including Liverpool violinist Mikey Kenney and local bass virtuoso Dave Shooter.

It won’t be just Cohen’s music at the celebration, there will be short readings from his books of poetry.

The programme begins shortly after doors open at 8pm. Admission is £4 and proceeds will go to refugee charity Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary.