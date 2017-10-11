Lancaster Escape Rooms opening

A new escape game described like the Crystal Maze on acid will open in Lancaster today.

Lancaster Escape Rooms is a new entertainment game offering teams one hour, one room and one way out.

Inside some of the rooms at Escape Rooms in Lancaster.

The North Road business will open its doors on Wednesday October 11 (11am-10pm) and is having a special opening on Friday, October 13.

Six jobs have been created at the business which is run by Peter McGarry and his dad, Steve.

The premises contains three games across two floors.

Each game offers visitors a different story and theme – one will be themed around the Pendle Witches.

“It is a bit like the Crystal Maze on acid, rather than getting three minutes, you get an hour, there is always a storyline and lots of clues to sort through,” said Peter.

Bookings have already been taken and the business is open 11am-10pm, Wednesday-Monday, closed on Tuesdays.

See www.lancasterescape.co.uk for details, available times and to book.