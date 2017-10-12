Lancaster district enjoys another bumper tourism year

The Lancaster and Morecambe district is second only to Blackpool as a visitor hotspot in the county after another bumper year for tourism.

Our area had 7.5m visitors in 2016, a rise from 7.2m the year before.

They generated an estimated £467.1m for the economy, a jump from £428.8m in 2015.

Initial impact of The Bay Gateway road, which opened on October 31 2016, and the success of festivals are two reasons why tourism has been booming.

Blackpool tops the Lancashire tourism table with a massive 18m visitors generating almost £1.5bn in cash.

Wyre was third highest on economic impact with 4.9m visitors who generated £362.5m.

The figures were released by the Marketing Lancashire tourism group in the annual STEAM (Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Monitor) report.

Overall, the number of people visiting Lancashire in 2016 rose by 4.5 per cent to 67m, jobs in the tourism sector increased by 2.6 per cent to over 59,000 and the economic impact of the visitor economyrose by 5.3 per cent to £4.13bn.

Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “We’re delighted to see another successive year of growth in visitor numbers as well as a marked year on year increase in both economic impact and jobs, endorsing the very valuable contribution that tourism continues to make to Lancashire’s prosperity.”

Marketing Lancashire aims to reach a target of 70m visitors to Lancashire by 2020.