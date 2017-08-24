Lancaster Cricket Club welcomes support from new sponsor Redrow

Lancaster Cricket Club is celebrating a new sponsorship deal with Redrow – but it’s not the first time it has been aided by the developer.

Two years ago the club was stumped by a huge section of overgrown land surrounding its ground which would have taken weeks, if not months, to clear.

But Redrow raced to their rescue, according to Lancaster CC chairman Brendan Hetherington. Brendan, who still plays for the club on Lune Road, explained: “A couple of years ago the founder and chairman of Redrow, Steve Morgan, landed his helicopter at the club having flown here from Fleetwood so, being cheeky, I asked if he could help with the overgrown area we had.

“He put me in touch with the site manager of Riverside View, the development that’s close to the club, and the next thing we knew we had a contractor called Ryan here with a three-ton digger.

“The overgrown areas were like mini forests, a considerable size, at the front and back of the club – one of them was about 50ft by 30ft alone.

“It took two whole days to clear it all, but it would have taken us much, much longer.”

He added: “We have now got a lovely beer garden and a children’s play area in those areas, so we are very grateful to Redrow.”

The latest support sees the homebuilder having made a contribution to the long-established club, which will display signage around the ground and sport the Redrow logo on some of the team kits.

There are currently five junior and two senior cricket teams at the club, part of Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club, which also boasts football, bowls and tennis sections, and there are plans to start a ladies’ cricket team this year too.

Brendan, who is chairman of the cricket club and the sports club as a whole, said: “As part of the Northern Premier Cricket League we have to employ a professional each year, which costs thousands of pounds so we are 100 per cent reliant on support like that from Redrow to keep us going.

“The cricket club has been in existence since 1841 so it is vital we ensure its future for a long time to come yet. Not only is it part of the community and its heritage, it gives people who live here all sorts of opportunities to come together and have fun, and stay healthy.”