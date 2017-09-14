Lancaster court dismisses train sex act

The case of a Lancaster man who was charged with masturbating on a train has been dismissed.

Michael Lascelle Smith, 53, of Howgill Avenue, Lancaster, pleaded not guilty to exposure and outraging public decency on a train on December 12 2016.

Lancaster Magistrates dismissed the case due to the witness not turning up to the trial for the third time and the amount of times the case had already been adjourned.

Mr Smith has pleaded his innocence since the allegation was made.