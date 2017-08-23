Lancaster couple renew wedding vows aboard canal boat

When Sarah and Mark Thomas decided to renew their wedding vows after 10 years, there was only way to do it.

The couple decked out a canal boat and took family and friends on a three-hour trip along Lancaster Canal.

Sarah and Mark, who live in Lancaster, wanted to organise a day to remembr for everyone they know.

Sarah, 35, said: “We have had a lot of doom and gloom in the family in recent years so we wanted to cheer everyone up so we decided to do something special and came up with the idea of renewing our vows.”

For Sarah, who is operations manager at Lancaster Canal Boats, holding the event on the Kingfisher boat was the perfect solution.

“I have worked for the company for 15 years and Mark couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to do it.”

The boat set off on Saturday from the Water Witch in Lancaster and headed for Hasty Brow, where Sarah and her bridesmaids were picked up.

Celebrant Veronika Robinson then conducted a ceremony to renew the couple’s vows, which included exchanging new rings and the couple saying personal vows. The day ended with a party at the Holiday Inn in Lancaster.

“It was a very emotional service,” Sarah said. “The weather was absolutely perfect. The first time we got married it rained all day but on Saturday it was gorgeous.

“We just wanted a day for everyone to have a good time and it worked.”