Lancaster concert pays tribute to tragic climb couple

A unique concert at Lancaster’s Priory Church will raise funds in memory of a loving couple who were killed while climbing a mountain on Valentine’s weekend.

The ‘Grand Project’ classical piano recital and film show this Thursday (October 12) will pay tribute to Tim Newton and Rachel Slater who died on Ben Nevis in February 2016.

Robert Richmond.

Experienced climbers Tim, 27, and Rachel, 24, from Bradford, were caught in an avalanche before starting a climb on the highest mountain in Britain’s North Face.

A mountain rescue team searched for them for five weeks whilst caring for their grieving families – before eventually discovering their bodies under the snow.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will raise funds for Lochaber Mountain Rescue.

The project is the brainchild of Robert Richmond, an accomplished classical performer and teacher, whose son Michael was a friend of Rachel and Tim’s.

Robert has taught in Lancaster and Kirkby Lonsdale. He is internationally renowned for his transcriptions of classical pieces by Rachmaninoff and Shostakovitch and now travels the world as an examiner for Trinity, the music board.

He has chosen some appropriate clips from classic films to accompany his performances of Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Ravel and others, including Enio Morricone’s moving theme for ‘Cinema Paradiso’ and the emotional finale of ‘Brief Encounter’.

Admission on the night is £5.