Lancaster City’s stand tribute to former captain Neil

Lancaster City FC are to rename one of their Giant Axe stands in memory of former captain Neil Marshall, who passed away last year.

The North Stand, which is behind one of the goals and popular with home fans, is to be renamed the Neil Marshall Stand.

Neil Marshall with his wife Kim, son Max and daughter Daisy at Kim's brother Ryan's wedding.

An official launch is to take place this Saturday before City take on Mickleover Sports at Giant Axe.

Lancaster mayor Coun Roger Mace and mayoress Joyce Mace will attend the event, along with Neil’s widow Kim and other family members.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home on November 16 2016 at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

Family and friends have since set up a memorial fund in a bid to support Kim and the couple’s children Max and Daisy in the coming years.

Lancaster City’s general manager Shane Hudson said the idea of naming one of the ground’s stands after Neil was something staff and fans alike had got behind.

“From a club point of view anyone with any links to lancaster City over the last few years was desperate to permanently commemorate Neil.

“We wanted a real reminder and remembrance of him.

“He has been a massive part of the club in its modern history and this seemed like a really good opportunity.

“If Neil wasn’t a player he would have been standing on that terrace watching the games himself.”

The club was helped out by Neil’s former employers, VolkerBrooks of White Lund, who refurbished the stand’s fascia.

They have also sponsored the stand, which will have Neil’s name written across it.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.