Lancaster City 3-1 Burscough

Lancaster City finished the year on a high with a comfortable victory over Burscough thanks to goals from strikers Jordan Connerton and Louis Mayers.

The result means that Phil Brown’s side end 2016 top of the Evo-Stik First Division North level on points with Ossett Town with two games in hand.

The Dolly Blues took the lead in the first minute with Jordan Connerton heading home from a pinpoint Billy Akrigg corner.

Lancaster’s number nine doubled their lead eight minutes later with his second goal of the night.

The experienced centre forward took advantage of the loose ball following a great cross from Oliver Crolla and some poor defending from Burscough to volley the ball into the bottom right corner.

Phil Brown’s side dominated proceedings in the first half, and Connerton’s counterpart Louis Mayers extended Lancaster’s lead in the 24th minute.

The former Chorley man cut past the full back with ease, and placed the ball in the bottom-right hand corner.

Burscough reduced the deficit just before half time, with the goal coming directly from a corner.

Conor Smith curled the ball into the box and it found its way into the top-right corner without a touch from any other players.

Lancaster dominated the majority of the second half, creating many chances but they didn’t take them.

Their best chance of the half came in added time when Craig Carney found himself in acres of space, only for his shot to be stopped by the body of Burscough’s keeper Chris Cheetham, who impressed on the night.

Lancaster City: Hale, Birch, Hudson, Westwood, Sumner, Carney, Winder (Wills 64), Akrigg, Crolla, Connerton (Shearwood 77), Mayers (Waters 89). Subs not used: Fraser-Gray, Raybould (GK).

Burscough: Cheetham, McNally, Holmes, Vaughn-Muscat, Ashburner (Kilonga 83), McPolin, Shinks, Parkes (Smith 22), Lettany (Bademosi 45+1), Akaunu, Nevitt. Sub not used: Morrow (GK)

Attendance: 195