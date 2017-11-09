Lancaster Christmas lights switch on line-up revealed

Pop band Scouting For Girls will return to our area to headline this year’s Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch On.

The band behind such hits as ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ and ‘She’s So Lovely’ will be on stage at the big event in Market Square on Sunday, November 25.

Last year they appeared at Morecambe Carnival and will return as part of a day of festive fun and entertainment in the city.

They will be joined by former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan, famed for her quirky songs including ‘Last Night (Beer Fear)’ and ‘Tea and Toast’.

Also on the bill will be boy band YES LAD fresh from their appearance at the 2017 Morecambe Carnival, Britain’s Got Talent star Henry Gallagher, Shanaya Atkinson-Jones who was in this year’s X Factor and singer Alex Hulme.

There will also be performances from Jennifer’s Dancers and Stagecoach Theatre School.

The Bay radio stage show will run from 2.30pm until 6pm and will be hosted by Danny Matthews.

The Christmas lights will be turned on at 5pm. The event is organised by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) and includes a Santa Dash around the city centre for CancerCare.