Lancaster Chilli Festival returns this week

A popular chilli festival is returning to the city for its third year.

The Lancaster Chilli Fiesta takes place on Saturday November 11 at the Ashton Hall.

From 10.30am to 5.30pm Lancaster Town Hall will be filled with treats that will cater to any hot food lover’s taste buds.

There will be lots of chilli based goodies to eat, drink and buy.

The best of British Chilli producers will be exhibiting mild to extreme chilli sauces, dips, chutney, chocolate, jams, cooking sauces, chilli beverages and more.

“We are delighted to be supporting this event again this year,” said Rachael Wilkinson, Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) manager. “From previous year’s attendance it’s clear that Lancaster really does love chilli!

“This event will form part of our Winter In The City campaign, where we have events happening every weekend throughout November and December, in a bid to keep locals and visitors coming back to Lancaster city centre.”

Lancaster Chilli Fest is hot off the heels of the popular annual event, Light up Lancaster and is the second event in the winter calendar in Lancaster.

Chilli Fiesta will be followed by Winter Fest Markets, which will see Dalton Square adorned with international market stalls from Friday November 17- Monday November 20. On Saturday November 18, there will also be fairground rides and roaming circus street entertainment.