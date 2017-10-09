Lancaster charity and care agency team up in bid to fight dementia

A care agency which specialises in dementia has teamed up with a Lancaster neurological support charity to fundraise and offer training and support to those in need.

Unique Homecare and the Neuro Drop In Centre will be holding workshops, training and support for families affected by dementia.

As a start to their partnership, they will be holding ‘A Morning for Digni-Tea’ at The Neuro Drop In Centre in Lancaster, raising money for the Dancing in Dignity Campaign.

To be held on October 27, 10.30am until 12.30pm, the morning will see tea, coffee and cakes on sale, a raffle and a music performance. Everyone is welcome.

More information can be found at www.dignityincare.org.uk