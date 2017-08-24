Lancaster Castle becomes Alice in Wonderland this weekend

It’s time for tea but first you need to follow the white rabbit and open the castle doors – don’t be late!

Here’s your chance to be your own Alice in Wonderland as Lancaster Castle transforms into the world of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved children’s classic this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Devised by local immersive theatre company Step into the Story, the three-day event will include themed activities and character-led performances throughout the courtyards.

The two-hour experience opens with a show where visitors are reintroduced to the most famous characters.

Children are then divided into groups to participate in activities.

They will have an opportunity to take part in the Mad Hatter’s tea party, play croquet with the Queen of Hearts, enjoy creative arts and crafts with the Cheshire Cat and disappear down the rabbit-hole to hear the White Rabbit telling stories of Wonderland.

Parents may of course attend but only if accompanied by children!

Performance times for the Saturday and Sunday are: 10am to midday, 1pm to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm and on Bank Holiday Monday the last event will finish at 4pm.

Prices are £15 per child (includes one accompanying adult), with £3 surcharge for each additional accompanying adult.

Tickets on 01524 582808.