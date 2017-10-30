Lancaster building firm wins big at awards

The building firm behind the new flats development at the former Broadway Hotel has scooped two major awards at a ceremony in London.

MH Stainton Ltd won big at ‘The Bricks’ awards held each year to celebrate the best in the construction industry.

Part of the Park Meadow development at Aldcliffe, Lancaster.

The Lancaster-based firm won Best Overall Developer and the 2-10 Units Development of the Year award for their Park Meadow development in Aldcliffe.

The ceremony was held at The Shard in London and hosted by comedy impressionist Jon Culshaw.

The awards are run by the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Warranty, which works with the LABC to provide a complete solution for building control and structural warranty throughout England and Wales.

The Bricks awards recognise companies and individuals who stand out from the rest and go the extra mile, regardless of size, to deliver quality in construction.

There were more than 3,000 eligible developments at the start of the nomination process.

Park Meadow boasts six large executive country villas in a Georgian style with five bedrooms, open plan living spaces and bespoke kitchens and bathrooms.

Michael Stainton, managing director, said: “These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff, sub-contractors and suppliers.

“Park Meadow was a particularly contentious site with regards to achieving planning permission and this award validates Lancaster City Council’s planning department’s decision and shows what can be achieved when sympathetic developers and local authorities work together.

“As a local developer I am passionate about creating new, high quality homes. Our company is currently building 50 luxury apartments at Broadway, Morecambe whilst constantly looking for potential new sites to invest in.”