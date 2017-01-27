Lancaster brownie goes above and beyond

A Lancaster brownie has been recognised for her commitment to helping others.

Rachel Heywood, a member of 5th Lancaster St Bernadette’s Brownie Unit, has been awarded Girlguiding North West England’s new President’s Award, which recognises young members who have gone above and beyond to help others.

When Rachel was a member of 2nd Upper Lancaster Rainbows, her group decided to support two ill children through the Post Pals initiative, a small charity dedicated to making seriously ill children smile through the sending of cards, gifts and friendship.

Rachel set up her own sweet shop, and sold small bags of sweets to fundraise for the charity. Over the past 12 months Rachel has supported over 50 young children in the Post Pals scheme. She is one of the first recipients of the President’s Award.