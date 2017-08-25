Lancaster bridal firm expands to create collection for girls

One of Lancashire’s leading lights in bridal design has married her skills with a fellow ‘queen of couture’ to create a dazzling debut collection of little girls’ gowns.

Wedding dress designer Jennifer Pritchard-Couchman has teamed up with friend and former student Karen Casper to launch their luxury label named ‘Enchanted’.

Jen, a couture specialist for more than 20 years, met business partner Karen, wife of former Manchester United player Chris Casper, after attaining a PGCE to teach fashion at Blackburn College.

Together the creative pair have produced a stunning selection of children’s dresses; crafted from their trademark materials of silk, lace and hand-painted flowers.

Jen, who is 45 and lives in Scotforth, said: “Our Enchanted collection represents every young girls’ fairytale fantasy. We wanted to create something beautifully unique for those extra special moments in a little one’s life.”

Jen’s four-year-old daughter Gigi and her pre-school friends are pictured modelling the first collection in the Enchanted range. Each piece is named after one of the tots, along with Karen’s teenage daughter, Grace.

Jen said: “One of the children, Holly, described the photo shoot as the ‘best day’ of her life. It was such a sweet thing to say, and that is exactly how we want children to feel wearing these dresses; special and magical – as if they are starring in a real-life fairytale.”

Now orders are flooding in from across the UK – with recent commissions from the Isle of Wight, Chelsea and Aberdeen.

To view Jen and Karen’s couture collection visit: www.enchanted.uk.com.