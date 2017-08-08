The 12-year-old-boy from Lancaster who died after falling through a roof has been named by the police.

The boy has been named as Leon Hoyle, 12, who went to Central Lancaster High School.

READ MORE: Lancaster boy named after roof fall death

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police were contacted shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (Monday, August 7th) to a report that a 12-year-old boy had fallen through a corrugated roof panel of a disused building at the Lune industrial estate while apparently playing with friends.

He suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Simon Dent, of Lancaster CID, said: “This is a tragic incident which has cost a young man his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

“We understand that youngsters find sites such as this interesting and want to explore them but, as this incident shows, there are potential dangers of entering abandoned buildings and we hope parents will assist us by reinforcing that message to their children, especially during the school holidays.”

Any witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1390 of August 7th.