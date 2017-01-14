Lancaster Borough hosts Fawlty Towers dining experience

Diners will play a part in a live episode of Lancaster’s own version of Fawlty Towers.

Audiences dining at the Borough in Dalton Square will be transported into the chaotic lives of Basil, Sybil and Manuel.

In its heyday, following its first screening in 1975, BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers was one of the best loved shows in British popular culture.

Ever since John Cleese made TV viewers cry with laughter thousands of entertainment venues across the country have paid tribute to the show by holding their own version.

Lancaster’s the Faulty Towers Dining Experience returns to the Borough this month. When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because two-thirds of the show is improvised.

The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a two hour tour-de-force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a 70s style three-course meal with mayhem.

The Faulty Towers Dining Experience at the Borough will be held on Thursday January 19 at 7pm, seats cost £37pp, Friday January 20 at 7pm, seats cost £40pp, Saturday January 21 at 12pm, seats cost £35pp, Saturday January 21 at 7pm, seats cost £40pp.

The price includes an interactive show and three course dinner.

Please note depending on the size of your party you may be on a table with other diners. Seats can be booked by calling 01524 64170.