Lancaster batting order struggle to make impact

Lancaster suffered an 82 -run defeat away at Netherfield in their Twenty20 cup tie on Sunday.

Home skipper Ben Barrow won the toss and elected to bat first, his team going on to record a respectable 183-5 from their 20 overs.

Barrow (12) and Lewis Edge (53) opened for Netherfield, the former falling after being caught by Charlie Swarbrick off the bowling off Kasun Madushanka (1-26). Edge went on to claim his half century but he became Paul Dawson’s first and only wicket of the day when he was clean bowled.

Obus Pienaar was the home team’s top batsman, scoring 62 off 33 balls until Lancaster captain Ben Simm (1-18) struck, Madushanka taking the catch.

Kieran Moffat (2-36) was Lancaster’s most effective bowler on the day, taking the wickets of John Huck (17), caught by Sandy Richards, and Bradley Earl (16).

Swarbrick (0-31) and Heywood (0-38) also had spells with the ball but Daniel Ingham finished on eight not out as Netherfield posted a good score to put the pressure on the Lancaster batsmen.

Lancaster fell short in their reply, Madushanka was their top scorer with 38, but only three other players managed double figures in an innings that lasted 17.4 overs.

Jamie Heywood (3) was caught by Earl off the bowling off Nathan Chambers (2-12), while fellow-opener Madushanka was bowled by Tom Williamson.

Swarbrick managed just 13 runs before falling victim to Mark Clarkson (2-38), Lewis Richardson catching well, and Ingham (2-12) claimed the wickets of Moffat and Ben Simm with the pair failing to trouble the scorers.

Sandy Richards also went for a duck, Clarkson taking the wicket LBW, before Danny Welbourne (11) and James Davies (10) tried to take the fight back to Netherfield.

However, Welbourne was bowled by Williamson and Davies was caught by Barrow, Chambers taking the wicket, as Lancaster’s lower order struggled to make an impact.

Williamson (3-19) took the wicket of Brendan Hetherington, who also failed to score a single run as John Huck took the catch.

Paul Dawson finished on eight not out but he was left stranded as Lancaster were bowled out for 101 off 17.4 overs.