Lancaster and Morecambe district pupils celebrate GCSE results

Year 11 pupils across the district have been collecting their their GCSE results this morning

This is the first year that pupils have been graded from 9 to 1 in English and Maths at GCSE level – by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be graded from 9 to 1.

Students at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School are celebrating ‘excellent results’.

LGGS head Jackie Cahalin said: “Many congratulations to our GCSE students for their excellent results.

“This year is the first year of the new grades in mathematics and English. 78% of grades were at grade 7 and above (equivalent to grade A and above.) A quarter of the year group achieved the new grade 9 in Mathematics which represents the very highest achievement. Grades in other subjects were also exceptional with 82% of grades at A* and A.

“As a year group they worked exceptionally hard and showed great commitment to their studies. Their successes are very well deserved. Thank you to the LGGS staff for everything they did to ensure such fantastic results and also to the students’ families for all their support and encouragement.

“Most students sat 10 GCSEs with some also sitting a GCSE additional maths qualification.

“A special mention to the following students for their exceptional results. Gaining A* grades or grade 8 and above in 11 GCSEs are Lucy Creed, Lauren McHugh, Ella Tasker and Arundhati Wuppalapapti.

“Congratulations also to Mariela Angelova, Imogen Carter, Callie Dodd, Polly Haythornthwaite, Millie Jones, Lucy Lupton, , Grace Pollard, Supriya Pottamsetty, Emily Shackleton, Eleanor Ward, Maddie Whittaker and Holly Wilson who gained 10 GCSEs at A* or grade 8 and above.”

Dallam students have celebrated another very good year of GCSE results.

Headteacher William Bancroft said: “Despite the volatility in the system created by the move to new courses and the change of grading in English and Maths to a 9 to 1 scale our students have done very well indeed.

“Students and staff have worked hard to find their way through new examinations with no past papers and very little information about where grade boundaries will fall.

“It is to their credit that this year’s results continue Dallam’s successful trend. Our congratulations go to all the students, we are very proud of their achievements.”

Exceptional outcomes have been achieved by Zac Brough, Vianne Chan, Freya Cook, Reuben Copley, Emma Dellerba, Phoebe Doran, Megan Gardner, Joshua Gibson, Merlyn Gilldaley, Rhianna Handley, Sarah Hodgson, Lucy Jones, Alex Livingstone, Matthew Monteith, George Perry, Douglas Phillips, George Purcell, Natalie Thompson, Emily Tyson, Minnie Willard and Emily Young.

Good luck to everyone collecting their results today!