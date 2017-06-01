Lancaster and Morecambe charities celebrate their volunteers

Charities across the district are celebrating their supporters as Volunteers Week gets under way.

The national awareness week, which runs from today for a week, is organised by the NCVO (National Council for Voluntary Organisations). It celebrates the huge contribution made by millions of volunteers across the UK.

Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating a decade of volunteering in Lancaster and is seeking new opportunities to help other community groups and good causes.

Since the society launched its award-winning volunteering scheme in 2007, more than 70,000 hours of colleague time has been donated to charities and good causes around the UK.

Meanwhile St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster has teamed up with almost 30 businesses in Garstang, Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal to offer a ‘Thank You Brew’ to their dedicated army of volunteers.

The ‘Thank You Brew’ initiative is the hospice’s way of acknowledging volunteer’s vital support.

If you would like to volunteer for St John’s Hospice then get in touch online or call 01524 382538.

During Volunteers’ Week, the Breastfeeding Network is looking for new volunteers from across North Lancashire to help mums and families in their breastfeeding journey.

The Breastfeeding Network runs projects across the country with volunteer peer supporters running baby groups, working on maternity wards and visiting mums in their homes to help mums successfully establish breastfeeding whether with their first or fifth child.

Their current volunteers are being treated to a luncheon on June 6 at Greaves Park, Lancaster.

To volunteer call Maria on 07729800598.