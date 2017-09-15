Lancaster and Morecambe ‘adopt a flower bed’ scheme reopens

Ever fancied adopting a flower bed?

Flower beds available for adoption include some at Happy Mount Park, West End Gardens, Morecambe Train Station and various beds along the promenade including those at the Eric Morecambe statue, as well as several beds in Lancaster city centre.

Those who adopted beds last year included the Winter Gardens, Briggs Shoes, Venus and Cupid Arts Trust, Morecambe Bay Primary School, a number of residents and Lancaster and Morecambe Business Improvement Districts (BIDs).

The council still plants and maintains a large number of public flower beds across the district but no longer plants beds with spring blooms.

All those taking part in the scheme will receive recognition of their contribution with the placing of a special plaque in their adopted beds as well as a mention on Lancaster City Council’s website.

Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “The fact that this new initiative proved so popular last year is great news for the district and means that the future can still look bright each spring for some of our most popular public spaces.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting public flower beds in time for the planting of spring blooms this autumn should contact Lancaster City Council direct by telephoning 01524 582491.

Summer bedding is not affected and will continue to be planted.