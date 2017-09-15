Lancaster and Morecambe AC member records impressive time at Great North Run

Last weekend saw the 37th year of the world’s biggest half marathon, the Great North Run, which starts in Newcastle and finishes in South Shields.

This year over 43,000 people took part in the 13.1 mile race and first back for Lancaster and Morecambe AC was Andrew Horn, with a superb effort of 1h.22.37 placing him in 249th position.

Next was Michael Roy running well in 1h.51.36, followed by Liz Smith in 2h.05.12 and Emma Carter in 2h.16.33.

The club’s junior road runners were also out in action and enjoyed a very successful day at the 18th North West Counties Road Relays, incorporating the Lancashire Championships.

The event was held at Stanley Park in Blackpool and despite raining most of the day it stayed sunny for the Lancaster team’s races.

The Under 11 girls kicked the day off finishing sixth Lancashire team.

Layla Westwell was on first leg running the 1.6km in 7m.33, handing over to Abby Johnston running 7m.36 and Ruby Armstrong finished the team off in 8m.20.

The Under 11 boys won Lancashire team bronze, with Leon Wilson blasting the 1.6km in 6m.12, which was the fourth fastest leg in Lancashire. Leon was followed by Ronan Maher in 6m.48 and Zach Earnshaw brought the team home in medal position running 6m.30.

The Under 13 girls were fourth Lancashire team, missing out on a medal by just seven seconds.

Maddie Hutton started the team off with a cracking 12m.54 for the 3.2km, third fastest leg in Lancashire.

Maddie handed over to Mia Brayshaw, running 13m.53 and next Kirsty Maher in 13m.23.

The Under 13 boys won Lancashire team silver, with Tobias Swarbrick getting the team off to a great start, flying round the 3.2km in 11m.21, the fastest leg in Lancashire by 20 seconds.

Next off was Fabian Schiller, running 12m.52, and Jack Collett finished with the team in silver position in 12m.36.

Not to be outdone, the Under 15 girls also raced to Lancashire team silver.

They were led off by Kirsty Hamilton, running the 3.2km 12m.46, followed by Larrisa Hannam in 12m.40 and Pheobe Hayashi brought the team home well in 12m.27, the third fastest leg in Lancashire.

*Lancaster & Morecambe AC is offering a free trial for road runners aged over 18 throughout September.

Training nights are held from the clubhouse on the track at Salt Ayre Sports Centre, every Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm to 8pm.

about the club visit the website http://www.lancasterathletics.co.uk/