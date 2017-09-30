Lancashire veteran scoops Invictus medal

A Morecambe veteran is celebrating after winning a medal for the second time at the Invictus games.

Former RAF serviceman Stuart Robinson was part of the British wheelchair rugby team which scooped silver at the games in Toronto.

He was part of the gold-medal winning team at the 2014 games, but this time had to settle for silver after losing to Denmark in the final.

The 35-year-old RAF serviceman had to have both his legs amputated after driving over an IED in Afghanistan in 2013, but battled back from his injuries to take part in the first Invictus Games a year later.