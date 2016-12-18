Lancashire recommends.... good places to go for a Sunday roast

A Sunday roast is pivotal to a good family get together. Readers have voted - here are the top places to get a tasty roast.

Morecambe Hotel, Morecambe

Morecambe Hotel, in Lord Street, topped our online poll as serving the best roast dinner. The chef rotates the cuts of meat to keep the menu interesting.

It is a family friendly, family run, fully refurbished former coaching inn.

It has an informal public restaurant which offers speciality coffees, ales and traditional menus.

As a hotel, it also has en-suite bedrooms for anyone wishing to stay over in the seaside town.

Pendle Inn, Pendle

Pendle Inn is the home of the Pendle Witches. It sources food from only Lancashire farms and dairies and is part of the Taste Lancashire Award. It also has a set of en-suite holiday cottages.

Toll House, Lancaster

Sunday lunches are popular here in the former toll house building which has been remastered into a fully functioning pub.

North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood

North Euston Hotel, in The Esplanade, Fleetwood, is very popular for Sunday lunches.

Meals are cooked to order and served in the stylish Bay Restaurant or Victoria Bar.

The venue also has 53 well-equipped en-suite bedrooms and a comfortable lounge area. It also hosts murder mystery nights, wine and dine evenings, and craft weekends.

The hotel is within short walking distance of the local shopping centre, just minutes from Marine Hall, Fleetwood Market and Fleetwood Freeport Shopping Outlet.

Dog and Partridge, Chipping

Dog and Partridge, in Hesketh Lane, Chipping, dates back to the very early 16th century and in its lifetime has been a farmhouse, a coaching inn known as the Green Man in the 17th century and later as the Cliviger Arms.

The Inn has been run by the Barr family for over half a century. The dining room is used every day for table d’hote luncheon and à la carte dinner. Bar meals are also available lunchtimes Tuesday to Saturday.

Specialities are delicious crispy roast duckling, local game in season, fresh fish dishes, steaks and home-made desserts.

Birley Arms, Warton

Birley Arms, in Bryning Lane, Warton, is another favourite for Sunday lunches. The venue is also a hotel, offering bedrooms for people wishing to stay over.

Hinds Head, Charnock Richard

Hinds Head, in Preston Road, Charnock Richard, offers rustic dining in a traditional setting.

There is an a la carte menu, as well as a Sunday roast special. Children are also catered for with a light roast dinner. It also has overnight accommodation.

To view the vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-is-best-to-go-for-a-sunday-roast-1-8287216

