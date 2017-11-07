Kirkby Lonsdale 50-17 Morley

Despite the 50-17 scoreline, Kirkby Lonsdale were made to work hard for their home victory over Morley on Saturday.
Morley looked nothing like a team propping up the division during the opening 20 minutes and they charged down a clearance kick on the Kirkby line to score a converted try through their back row player Ollie Flegg.
Ryan Terry got Kirkby up and running though win a penalty and Dave Barton then flighted a kick for winger Harry Ralston, who gathered brilliantly to skin the defence and score in the corner.
Another Terry penalty extended the lead to 11-7, although Morley converted a penalty of their own on the stroke of half-time.
Early in the second half Scott Armstrong went over for a try after excellent work by Harry Ralston, Terry’s conversion making it 18-10, and Stuart Storey extended Kirkby’s lead when he collected a pass from Martyn Knapton to score a converted try.
Morley’s Flegg was then shown a second yellow card, Terry converting the penalty, before Barton was also yellow carded to make it 14-a-side for the time being.
Terry scored Kirkby’s bonus point fourth try to make it 33-10 after a strong run from Armstrong at the end of the third quarter, but Morley skipper Chester went over for his side’s second try to make it 33-17.
However, Kirkby then added some gloss to the scoreline late on with two tries from Dave Barton and one from Armstrong.
