Kettle sparked house fire in Lancaster

A homeowner had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended the fire at Hala Square in Lancaster involving a kettle which had been left on the hob.

Firefighters used a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear smoke from the property.

One person was given oxygen therapy by firefighters before being passed over to paramedics for a precautionary check.

The fire broke out at 4.46am on August 5.