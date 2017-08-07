Kettle sparked house fire in Lancaster

A homeowner had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire.
Two fire engines from Lancaster attended the fire at Hala Square in Lancaster involving a kettle which had been left on the hob.
Firefighters used a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and clear smoke from the property.
One person was given oxygen therapy by firefighters before being passed over to paramedics for a precautionary check.
The fire broke out at 4.46am on August 5.
