Kendal Calling festival in 25,000 sellout success

Tickets for a popular music festival which attracts thousands from Lancaster have sold out.

Since the announcement of six major headliners last week, all 25,000 tickets have been snapped up for Kendal Calling.

The festival, set in Lowther Deer Park, has been running for 12 years, enticing music lovers from all over the world to have fun in the fields.

Franz Ferdinand, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Tinie Tempah and Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson perform Pet Sounds are among the headliners this year.

“The team are truly humbled by the reaction to this years line-up and we’d like to thank everyone who has bought tickets to make this our 12th successive sell out,” said Ben Robinson, co-founder of Kendal Calling.

“We’ll be keeping our heads down over the next six months, working hard to make this the best festival possible.

“We have a lot more amazing artists and field based antics still to announce so keep your eyes peeled. We can’t wait to see everyone in the fields.”

“Drastic times cause for drastic measures and to that end we’ve gone the whole nine yards,” said Andy Smith, founder of Kendal Calling.

As well as selling out quickly, Kendal Calling has become the first festival to go virtual in Google Maps.

This means festival-goers can take a virtual tour of the grounds online before the event takes place this July. Tour.Media and Google Street View have captured the entire festival, also allowing fans who missed out on tickets to take a simulated walk around the site.

Last year Kendal Calling won Best Medium Festival at the UK Festival Awards and saw the likes of Noel Gallagher and Madness take to the stage.

People who missed out on a ticket can subscribe to the resale list at www.kendalcalling.co.uk/news/kendal-calling-2017-is-sold-out.

Kendal Calling takes place July 27-30 at Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe (nearr Penrith), Cumbria.