Keith Chegwin and Basil Brush in Lancaster Easter panto

A pantomime in April? In Lancaster? Starring Keith Chegwin and Basil Brush?

Oh no it isn’t.

Oh yes it is!

The Lancaster Grand will indeed welcome TV legends ‘Cheggers’ and Basil Brush who star in Beauty and the Beast on Monday, April 3.

The touring show will also star Stevi Ritchie, who shot to fame as a contestant on The X Factor talent show in 2014.

The show by Manchester-based Anton Benson Productions is touring the UK over the Easter period and Lancaster is the first stop.

Chegwin, famed for 1970s and 80s TV shows Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Saturday Superstore and Cheggers Plays Pop, will play the role of Jolly King Cheggers who protects his Kingdom of Ooh La La against the threat of the ferocious Beast (played by former Coronation Street star Scott Wright).

Kids TV icon Basil Brush will play the Beast’s silly sidekick while Stevi Ritchie plays Wally. Olivia Birchenough, presenter of children’s TV show Milkshake, is also part of the c ast.

Tickets cost £14/£13 and £48 for a family.

Performances are at 3pm and 7pm.

Call 01524 64695 or go to www.lancastergrand.co.uk