Kayaker from Lancaster dies in Scottish Borders

A Lancaster kayaker who died after being rescued from the water has been named by police.

Emergency services launched a search for Jerzy Florkowski after he failed to return from a planned kayak journey in the Eyemouth area in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday evening.

The 77-year-old was rescued from the water near to Burnmouth and was brought to shore but died a short time later.

The Eyemouth RNLI inshore and offshore lifeboats were involved in the search while local coastguard teams looked along the shore.

Inspector John Scott, of Kelso police station, said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts are with Jerzy's family as they come to terms with their loss."

An RNLI spokesman said: "Due to concerns being raised for an overdue kayaker, who had left Burnmouth earlier that day but had not yet returned, both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched by the UK Coastguard.

"The inshore lifeboat carried out a thorough search of the coastline from Eyemouth to Burnmouth, whilst the all weather lifeboat searched further offshore. Local Coastguard teams also commenced a shore based search.

"The crew of the inshore lifeboat located the casualty and kayak onshore approximately 400 metres north of Burnmouth, CPR commenced immediately.

"The casualty was transferred to a stretcher and taken by the inshore lifeboat to Burnmouth harbour, where they were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Tragically, an update was received that the casualty had not survived.

"The thoughts of everyone at Eyemouth lifeboat station go out to the family at this very sad time."