Karting star Neill clinches championship in final race as junior

Morecambe teen Thomas ‘Tornado’ Neill won his last ever race as a junior racer and took the X30 karting championship on Sunday at 3 Sisters Racetrack, Wigan, even though the season still has two races still to go.

In the four years Thomas has been racing he has won three championships and was runner-up on four other occasions around the north of England.

The 16-year-old has to move up to senior racing by the end of the year and he was determined to bow out of the juniors as champion.

Thomas has just finished school at Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster and has started on a four-year Motorsport Diploma at Myrescough College, where he plans on putting his karting knowledge to good use.

Thomas will be awarded the championship trophy at an award ceremony in January, and in February he will enter his first senior Rotax Championship race.