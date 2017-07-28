Joy for director Zoe as she passes exams

Wright & Lord Solicitors director Zoe Riley celebrated last week when she received confirmation that she had passed her final examination to be accredited as a member of the Society of Trusts & Estate Practitioners.
Known as STEP, the society is an international professional body for advisers who specialise in Inheritance and Succession Planning. It promotes the highest professional standards and qualifying as a member is no easy process.
The learning and subsequent examinations take many years to complete.
The standards set are so high that a great number of highly intelligent professional lawyers fail to meet the standard.
Zoe has been providing specialist Inheritance and Succession Planning at Wright & Lord at their offices in Morecambe, Bare and Milnthorpe, having joined the firm 10 years ago as a trainee.
Zoe was previously educated at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School and obtained a first class honours degree in law at Lancaster University. She was awarded the Lancaster and Morecambe District Law Society’s prize in 2006 for her outstanding degree results.
