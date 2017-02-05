Journalist joins Peru trek for Lancaster hospice

A member of the Lancaster Guardian and Visitor’s news teams has set herself a steep charity challenge in the Andes.

Senior content editor, Debbie Butler, will be joining a group of fundraisers embarking on a gruelling and arduous Peru trek, taking in the wonder that is Machu Picchu, in aid of Lancaster’s hospice.

The trek is not until March 2018 but before then, Debbie needs to rise to the challenge of raising at least £1,800 for St John’s Hospice.

Debbie said: “Everyone taking part has a minimum £1,800 fundraising target with a £100,000 target for the whole group.

“I am funding the total cost of the trip myself so any money I raise will go entirely to the hospice.”

The trek in March 2018 will not be an easy one with the team facing altitude sickness as they walk for as long as eight hours a day at heights of up to 15,000ft (or 4,600m), sleep in tents, and cope without showers and toilet facilities. But Debbie says this is a small price to pay when you bear in mind the cause.

“The hospice is such an inspiring place and I’m no exception in that cancer has touched my life on more than one occasion,” she said.

“So personal discomforts aside, I’m humbled to be able to take part in this experience to raise as much money as possible for this vital charity.”

Debbie is kickstarting her fundraising by asking all schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe district to take part in a non-uniform day. She has already written to headteachers asking them to support the event on Friday March 3 2017 to mark the week of the official opening of the new M6 link road by Princess Alexandra – a significant occasion for the local area.

“Maybe pupils could choose to dress in a Royal theme or simply opt for non-uniform,” said Debbie.

“I’m suggesting a donation of £1 per pupil all to go to the hospice. I would be extremely grateful if this is something schools feel they could support.”

If schools taking part send in pictures of the pupils during the non-uniform day, the Guardian and Visitor will happily print them and mention how much your school raised.

Any money raised by schools can be donated at Debbie’s fundraising page (see link below) or if you prefer, give Debbie a call or drop her an email, and she will come and collect the cash from you.

Debbie is also appealing to businesses and any readers who feel they could donate to her hospice appeal.

To donate: https://stjohnstrek2018.everydayhero.com/uk/debbie-butler Email: debbie.butler@jpress.co.uk. Phone: 01524 385941.